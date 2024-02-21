Bescom's new system for reliable power supply in peripheral areas

Bengaluru: The city’s peripheral areas will at last enjoy reliable power Supply with Bescom’s plans to implement the Distribution Automation System (DAS).
Although Bescom has been planning the implementation for a year, administrative approval has been pending. Now, Bescom has called for the tenders to undertake the work.
DAS offers Bescom officials the capability to swiftly identify the exact spot of the fault and reduce the turnaround time during outage. "Now, without a DAS system, the linemen have to physically inspect to determine the faulty area. Once the DAS is implemented, we can monitor the status of the infrastructure remotely and identify the faulty one. We can direct our linemen to the faulty area easily,” a senior Bescom official explained.
DAS consists of a communication node that helps monitor power and voltage fluctuations and an auto-reclosure node that helps monitor the power supply from the central control room. Once the system is in place, officials said the time taken to recognise the fault could reduce from an hour to less than 15 minutes. It also helps isolate the segment and restore power to other areas swiftly, the official added.
"Once we know where the fault is, we can isolate that particular area and restore power supply to the surrounding areas,” the official said.
Bescom will also upgrade the existing DAS in the city's core areas implemented nearly 12 years ago to improve the system's efficiency.
Along with the upgrade, the Ring Main Units (RMUs) that has become irreparable will also be replaced as part of the project, officials confirmed.
