Big truck peril: 2 killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two riders have fallen prey to big trucks that have once again proved to be dangerous for motorists in the city.
Dev Sundar Yadav (46), a resident of Pattandur Agrahara and native of Bihar, was killed after a concrete mixer truck crashed into the rear of his bike in Varthur Kodi on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the lorry dragged Yadav and his bike for a few feet on the road, resulting in serious injuries to his ribs. He died on the way to hospital due to excessive blood loss. Police have detained the driver and impounded the lorry.
Yadav, working as a cook in the city’s eastern parts, is survived by his wife and three children, who all reside in Bengaluru.
Accident near Bamboo Bazar
In another accident on Monday morning, Odisha native Prashanth Kumar Mohalik, (38) was killed after a BBMP water tanker hit the rear of his scooter while he was reportedly overtaking from the left.
The accident occurred at Bamboo Bazar near the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station around 8 am.
(Published 11 March 2024, 22:04 IST)