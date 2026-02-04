<p>Bengaluru: Despite the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a>’s positive nod to bike taxis, bike taxi riders continue to face harassment on the ground at the hands of autorickshaw and cab drivers. </p>.<p>While the court verdict, passed on January 23, was a point of celebration for aggregator platforms, riders and commuters, auto unions have strongly opposed the move. </p>.<p>Balaji Venkat, a 58-year-old rider, shared that the resistance from auto drivers towards bike taxis had got worse since the bike taxi ban was revoked. </p>.High Court lifts bike taxi ban, leading to faster bookings and lower fares for commuters.<p>“They hurl all sorts of vile abuses at us, but it doesn’t just end there. The auto drivers have no fear of the law, and they come to attack us physically. I was all alone when a group of auto drivers attacked me, and I had to call 112 for help. Instead of fighting back, I’ve advised all riders to reach out to the police first,” he said. </p>.<p>Another rider shared an instance of an unprovoked attack from a cab driver near Residency Road, “When I reached to pick up the passenger, a cab driver approached us and not just verbally abused me but also the passenger. He tried to force the passenger to cancel the ride, but when I threatened to call the police, he drove away.”</p>.<p>Such incidents have become common in and around the Majestic area, said the riders. “There is a gang of auto drivers in the Majestic area, which has been extensively troubling bike taxis. They book bike taxis, and when the rider arrives, they gang up on him and start harassing him. In the past week, I have received at least 30 complaints of verbal and physical harassment from riders,” said Mohammed Salim, president of Namma Bike Taxi Association, adding that auto drivers continue to spread propaganda about bike taxis. </p>.<p>“They are spreading false information about how bike taxis are unsafe and are associated with rape and sexual assault. They’re trying to scare away commuters,” he added. </p>