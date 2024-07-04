Biker mowed down by canter truck in southwestern Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A motorcyclist was mowed down by a canter truck near the NICE office in the southwestern part of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Kengeri traffic police identified the victim as 48-year-old Aslam, a resident of Madiwala who worked as a broker in the city.

The truck (TN 88 U 6800) was on its way from Tumakuru towards Tamil Nadu when it crashed into Aslam’s motorcycle around 1.30 pm on the NICE Road. Aslam was reportedly taking a left turn at the junction from Hosakerehalli towards Sompura Lake.