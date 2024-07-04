Biker mowed down by canter truck in southwestern Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A motorcyclist was mowed down by a canter truck near the NICE office in the southwestern part of the city on Wednesday afternoon.
Kengeri traffic police identified the victim as 48-year-old Aslam, a resident of Madiwala who worked as a broker in the city.
The truck (TN 88 U 6800) was on its way from Tumakuru towards Tamil Nadu when it crashed into Aslam’s motorcycle around 1.30 pm on the NICE Road. Aslam was reportedly taking a left turn at the junction from Hosakerehalli towards Sompura Lake.
The crash caused Aslam to fall off from his vehicle and he was subsequently run over by the truck. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.
Police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and detained the 53-year-old truck driver named Raju.
