Birth, death registrations: Gram panchayats to levy fee from July 1

Bengaluru: Starting July 1, gram panchayats will levy a fee ranging between Rs 2 and Rs 10 to register births and deaths beyond 21 days.
According to a circular issued by the chief registrar of births & deaths, the gram panchayat secretary will be authority to issue the certificates for births and deaths within 30 days.
Beyond 30 days, the village administrative officer is the official concerned. To register a birth or death between 21-30 days of its occurrence, a late fee of Rs 2 will apply. Beyond 30 days, a late fee of Rs 5 will be levied. A birth or death reported one year after occurrence, a late fee of Rs 10 will be applicable.
Published 24 June 2024, 21:57 IST