BJP moves EC against Soumya Reddy alleging poll code violation

BJP’s election agent for Bangalore South has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy and other party leaders leaders, alleging violation of the model code of conduct.
Gajendra S, in his complaint, alleged that Congress workers were asking voters in BTM Layout to produce Aadhaar cards for ‘guarantee cards’.
The complaint says the voters were told that they would be given bonds of Rs 1 lakh after the elections. It said Congress leader Manjunath Reddy and a few others were found enticing economically weaker sections at the behest of Sowmya Reddy.
(Published 18 April 2024, 22:53 IST)