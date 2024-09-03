Blackmail won't work: DK Shivakumar on contractors' strike

Bengaluru: A large number of contractors who have taken up civil and electrical works from the BBMP protested in front of the civic body's headquarters on Monday, demanding the release of the remaining 25 per cent of payments withheld citing inquiry.
Reacting to the protest, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government was seeking legal opinion over releasing the full payment.
"The contractors have the right to protest, but they cannot blackmail the government by stopping the work. If they continue the protest, we will find some other contractors to take up the work," he said.
He added that the demand of releasing the remaining 25 per cent payments will be considered after taking the opinion of the one-man commission investigating the past projects.
The deputy chief minister said the government had no intention of holding back contractors’ money. “We are working out a solution,” he said.
Published 03 September 2024, 01:01 IST