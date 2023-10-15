Blaze strikes agarbatti unit in western Bengaluru, destroys two-wheelers

Bengaluru: A fire broke out at an Agarbatti (incense stick) manufacturing unit in western Bengaluru on Saturday morning. While no casualties were reported, around seven two-wheelers parked near the building in the 7th cross of Cholourpalya in Vijayanagara were gutted.
Preliminary investigations by the police suspect an electrical short-circuit that ignited the chemicals stored inside Chamundi Enterprise, leading to the fire, according to police sources.
An eyewitness stated that the incident occurred between 9 am and 9.15 am when he noticed smoke billowing out of the closed shop. “We immediately informed the Fire and Emergency services, and they arrived by 9.30 am,” said Umesh Chandra, who lives a few metres away from the manufacturing unit.
“The fire was successfully extinguished around 10.30 am. During the blaze, the chemical drums burst, causing the chemicals to flow out and contribute to the fire’s spread.”
Seven two-wheelers, including scooters, were destroyed as the fire expanded before emergency personnel arrived in three fire brigades and managed to contain it, Chandra added. The slant road on the right facilitated the flow of the chemicals.
“The owner of the manufacturing unit, who hails from Rajasthan, had been operating it for the last 23 years,” the eyewitness shared. “However, the owner was not present when the incident occurred.”
A police officer clarified that the manufacturing unit had all the necessary licenses.
“Reports suggesting injuries are inaccurate,” the officer stated. “Only a few vehicles sustained damage. The unit has been in operation for many years and possessed the required licenses,” the officer added.