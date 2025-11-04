<p>Bollywood’s dhak-dhak girl <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhuri-dixit-nene">Madhuri Dixit-Nene </a>faced severe backlash from Netizens for reportedly coming three hours late for an event in Canada.</p><p>Social media comments and posts made it plainly clear that the audience was angry following their negative event experience. Netizens lashed out at the actress and organisers for poorly organising the event.</p><p>The visuals on social media show Madhuri dancing energetically to some of her popular numbers. However, her late arrival to the show upset the audience. Reports suggested that Madhuri showed up almost three hours late for the show, inviting the ire of the audience. The visuals are now spreading like a wildfire on social media.</p><p>The viral post from Madhuri's tour is garnering massive attention, with one prominent piece of advice urging fans to 'save your money'. The post also attracted several negative comments with complaints from netizens calling the entire show 'chaotic' and 'poorly organised'.</p>.<p>One of the attendees wrote, “This was the worst show ever. So disorganised. The advertisement didn't say she was just going to chat and dance 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organized by the promoters. So many people walked out. People were yelling for refunds. Doesn't matter that she is a beautiful actress and person, everyone who went to the show has to agree it was poorly organized.” (sic)</p><p>Another user said, “Worst show one can ever go to. Least worried about the audience's time. Three hours late and then full of lame talks."</p><p>One attendee wrote, “I left at 11:05 pm, as I had work the next day. I honestly don't know if it was the organisers or her who decided she'd come at 10:00 pm. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience's time.” Multiple fans claimed their tickets specified a 05:30 PM start, yet the event didn't commence until nearly 10:00 PM." (sic)</p><p>Many fans demanded formal action, backing their advice with legal grounds. As one viral comment read, they should report the organisers to Consumer Protection Ontario because supplying incorrect service information is an illegal act of 'misrepresentation'.</p><p>However, some sects of the audience did come forward and defended Madhuri. A user wrote, "She seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management co-ordination issue. Another fan writes, "Madhuri Dixit is amazing. Real fans would appreciate any glimpse of her. It's not her fault if it was not organized correctly. To be in her presence is something else.</p><p>On the professional front. Madhuri is busy with projects like the psychological thriller series <em>Mrs Deshpande</em>, <em>Maa Behan </em>and an untitled project with Sajid Nadidadwala.</p>