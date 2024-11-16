Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMRCL bags ‘Green Champion’ award   

The prestigious honour was presented by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to M Maheswar Rao, IAS, Managing Director of BMRCL, and Sri DRK Reddy, Director (Projects & Planning), along with other senior officials.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 03:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 03:00 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma MetroBMRCL

Follow us on :

Follow Us