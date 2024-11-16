BMRCL bags ‘Green Champion’ award   

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been awarded the 'Green Champion' award in the category of ‘Metro Rail Authority Leading the Green MRTS Movement in India’. </p>.<p>The prestigious honour was presented by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to M Maheswar Rao, IAS, Managing Director of BMRCL, and Sri DRK Reddy, Director (Projects & Planning), along with other senior officials.</p>.<p>The award recognises organisations that are committed to sustainable practices and goals.</p>