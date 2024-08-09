BMTC bus conductor suspended

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a bus conductor who allegedly misbehaved with a passenger over change for Rs 5.
According to the BMTC, the conductor was attached to its depot number 32 (Surya City) and posted on route number 500DC/7. The incident occurred at 9.40 pm on August 6.
The conductor was suspended on August 8 with immediate effect.
"The BMTC gives high priority to the safety of passengers. Strict disciplinary action is being taken against those found guilty of any kind of misbehaviour with passengers," it said.
Published 09 August 2024, 03:14 IST