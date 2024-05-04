BMTC launches special buses for IPL matches

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday announced special buses from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city during the IPL matches on May 4, 12 and 18.
The buses will ply on the following routes:
SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Station (HAL Road)
G3: Electronics City (Hosur Road)
G4: Bannerghatta National Park
G6: Kengeri KHB Quarters (MCTC-Nayandahalli)
G7: Janapriya Township (Magadi Road)
G10: RK Hegde Nagar (Nagawara, Tannery Road)
G11: Bagalur (Hennur Road)
Published 03 May 2024, 23:42 IST