BMTC launches special buses for IPL matches

The special buses will run from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city during the IPL matches on May 4, 12 and 18.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 23:42 IST
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday announced special buses from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city during the IPL matches on May 4, 12 and 18.  

The buses will ply on the following routes:

SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Station (HAL Road)

G2: Sarjapur

G3: Electronics City (Hosur Road)

G4: Bannerghatta National Park

G6: Kengeri KHB Quarters (MCTC-Nayandahalli)

G7: Janapriya Township (Magadi Road)

G9: Yelahanka 5th Stage

G10: RK Hegde Nagar (Nagawara, Tannery Road)

G11: Bagalur (Hennur Road)

317G: Hosakote

13: Banashankari

Published 03 May 2024, 23:42 IST
