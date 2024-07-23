BMTC recruits 250 people on compassionate grounds 

Bengaluru: Aiming to support the families of deceased employees, the BMTC has appointed nearly 250 dependents to Class-3 (non-supervisory) and Class-4 vacancies based on seniority and the availability of positions between October 2023 and March 2024.
A statement issued by the BMTC on Monday stated that although the corporation has numerous vacancies for drivers, conductors and technical roles, most dependents seek positions as Junior Assistant Co. Data Entry Operators, limiting the corporation's ability to fill all vacant roles.
"At present, the BMTC is recruiting for 48 posts, including K S T Constable, Technical Assistant and Office Attender, on compassionate grounds," the statement said.
On Monday, the BMTC organised a ceremony to distribute appointment order letters to those recruited on compassionate grounds. The event was presided over by Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai.
The BMTC is also in the process of recruiting 2,500 conductors.
Published 22 July 2024, 21:46 IST