BMTC tour packages to Chikkaballapur

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will introduce tour packages on weekends and public holidays for people visiting tourist places in and around Chikkaballapur.
Isha Foundation-01: The bus will start at the Kempegowda Bus Station at noon and cover Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple, Kanive Basavanna Temple, Sir M Visvesvaraya Museum and Samadhi, Rangasthala Ranganatha Swami Temple and Isha Foundation.
The fare, including GST, will be Rs 500 per person. Passengers will be dropped back at Majestic at 9.30 pm.
The BMTC said it would deploy an air-conditioned (Volvo) bus on the route, which would start on March 8.
