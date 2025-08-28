Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'3 terrorists directly involved in Pahalgam attack, picked the spot for high tourist footfall, relative isolation'

The target was also chosen considering the 'response time' from the security agencies, said a spokesman for the NIA, which is probing the case.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 14:13 IST
India NewsNIAPahalgam

Follow us on :

Follow Us