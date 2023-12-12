Bomb threat to Bengaluru Raj Bhavan a ‘hoax’, say police; case registered

Bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams were deployed to Raj Bhavan and the personnel found no signs of explosives in the premises, a senior police officer confirmed to DH.

“A case has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station and investigations are on,” the officer added.

The threat has come in the backdrop of a recent incident where 70 schools in Bengaluru city and Rural limits received “bomb threats” via e-mail, which were later declared hoaxes. The e-mails were identical and sent using addresses registered with Beeble.com – a Cyprus-based end-to-end encrypted email service provider.