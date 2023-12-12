Bomb threat to Bengaluru Raj Bhavan a ‘hoax’, say police; case registered

Bengaluru: An unknown caller late Monday night made a bomb threat over a phone call to Raj Bhavan, police said on Tuesday. After a thorough inspection, the threat was declared a hoax.
Well-placed police sources told DH that between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room in Domlur received the call warning of explosives in Raj Bhavan premises. The central agency immediately alerted the city police, who swung into action.
Bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams were deployed to Raj Bhavan and the personnel found no signs of explosives in the premises, a senior police officer confirmed to DH.
“A case has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station and investigations are on,” the officer added.
The threat has come in the backdrop of a recent incident where 70 schools in Bengaluru city and Rural limits received “bomb threats” via e-mail, which were later declared hoaxes. The e-mails were identical and sent using addresses registered with Beeble.com – a Cyprus-based end-to-end encrypted email service provider.