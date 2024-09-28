Bomb threat to Bengaluru's Taj West End luxury hotel a hoax: Police

Bengaluru: An email warning of explosives at the Taj West End in Central Bengaluru was a hoax, police officers said Saturday.
According to the police, the email was sent to the luxury hotel’s email address warning of explosive substances in the premises on Saturday morning. Prominent political leaders, sportsmen, and celebrities frequent the luxury hotel.
The staff informed their superiors, and the police were alerted.
A team from the jurisdictional High Grounds police station was immediately dispatched. A bomb squad and anti-sabotage teams were also deployed.
“We received the bomb threat e-mail to Taj West End Hotel in High Grounds PS this morning. Our BDDS and ASC team checked the premises and found it a hoax threat email,” Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), told DH.
“We will take a complaint and investigate,” he added.
