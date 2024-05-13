Bomb threat to hospital chain in Bengaluru declared hoax

Bengaluru: A prominent hospital chain received a bomb threat via email on Sunday, which later turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said.
The email, sent to the Bengaluru Police's Special Branch (SB) around 5 pm, claimed that explosives had been planted at St Philomena's Hospital. There were no other details.
Police had to scour all the branches of the hospital chain in the city before declaring the threat a hoax.
"Our personnel combed through the premises, but did not detect any explosives. It was a hoax threat," a senior police officer told DH, adding that further investigations were on.
Published 12 May 2024, 20:41 IST