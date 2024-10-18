Bow wow! Here’s where you find cab rides for your pets in Bengaluru

<p>A popular cab aggregator introduced a pet taxi service (see box) in the city recently. Metrolife checked out other ride-hailing options for pets in the city.</p>.<p>Here is what we found. These cabs are available throughout the week.</p>.<p><strong>Many packages</strong></p>.<p>Savaari Car Rentals introduced pet taxis in 2022. Since its inception, it has served more than 500 city-based pet owners. “Most of our bookings are from areas like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout. We offer three packages for intra-city travel — 4 hr/40 km, 8 hr/80 km, and 12 hr/120 km,” lists founder and CEO Gaurav Aggarwal.</p>.<p>These options are available for one-day trips or commuting to events, veterinary hospitals and grooming parlours.</p>.<p>The base fare starts from Rs 1,000. Rides need to be booked at least two hours in advance.</p>.<p>Call: 90454 50000</p>.Epic Kuvempu novel gets a fresh new translation.<p><strong>Solo rides</strong></p>.<p>Mylopaws, an online marketplace, started its pet taxi in 2023. It has five vehicles in its fleet.</p>.<p>Kush Gupta, founder, says they offer 15-20 rides per day within the city. “In the past, many have booked rides from the city to Nandi Hills and to pet resorts on the outskirts.”</p>.<p>Around 40% are solo rides where the pets travel without their owners, he adds. </p>.<p>Rides start at Rs 250 (5-10 km). Bookings must be done at least 4 hours ahead.</p>.<p>Contact: 90366 08453 (message on WhatsApp) </p>.<p>Handlers available</p>.<p>Nagawara-based Tails Wagon, a pet-relocator agency that offers cab services, started five years ago.</p>.<p>“Many customers avail of our services to transport their pet to the airport or railway station,” says founder Denver D’Cruz.</p>.<p>They charge approximately <br>Rs 4,500 (around 5hr/60km), which includes waiting time. Pets travelling without their owners will be accompanied by a ‘compawnion’ (handler) for an additional charge. “Pets will not be allowed to travel alone,” he adds. Rides need to be booked a day ahead.</p>.<p>Call: 87222 21976</p>.<p><strong>Health matters</strong></p>.<p>VOSD-On-Wheels, located in Carlton Towers, HAL Road, often receives bookings to parks and pet cafes, or requests to drop pets off at the daycare, says Kyra O’Connor, CSR representative with the trust.</p>.<p>City rides start from Rs 1,200 for a minimum of 4 hr/40 km. Rs 1,470 for 4 hr/100 km is charged for intercity rides. An additional Rs 200 per hour is levied on top of the base charge.</p>.<p>Pet owners are required to disclose their pet’s health issues (current or past). A handler can be requested for the ride, she adds.</p>.<p>Prior booking is mandatory. <br>Details such as customer name, pet’s details (breed, age, and health information), date and time of travel, and pick-up and drop-off locations (or if a round trip) are required to make a booking.</p>.<p>Write to: info@vosd.in</p>.<p><strong>Uber pet taxi launched</strong></p>.<p>The cab aggregator launched its pet taxi service last week. A ride can be pre-booked on the app — one can schedule rides anywhere between 60 minutes and 90 days in advance.</p>