Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BSWML to float tenders for solid waste management plants

This is anticipated to be the agency's largest project to date, though officials have yet to reveal the projected costs.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 19:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us