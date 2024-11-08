BSWML to float tenders for solid waste management plants

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), the city’s dedicated agency for waste disposal, is set to issue tenders for establishing integrated solid waste management facilities at four strategic locations across the city.</p>.<p>This is anticipated to be the agency's largest project to date, though officials have yet to reveal the projected costs.</p>.<p>A senior official stated that the government has approved the tender process.</p>.BSWML goes to cops after contractors use same IP address to submit garbage disposal bids.<p>“Until now, waste was primarily dumped in landfills without proper scientific processing. This project aims to provide a sustainable, long-term solution to the city’s garbage problem,” he said.</p>.<p>Bengaluru currently generates around 5,000 tonnes of waste daily, much of which is sent to landfills as the BBMP’s seven processing plants are not running at full capacity.</p>.<p>However, BSWML has yet to secure land for the four new plants, which will be operated by private contractors. Initial locations in Mandur, Mavalipura, and Bidadi were considered, but subsequently dropped due to opposition from local representatives and residents.</p>