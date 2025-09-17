BTP issues traffic advisory to decongest ORR

<p>Bengaluru: In an attempt to decongest the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for a week in the limits of the HAL Airport traffic police station. </p>.<p>From September 19 to 26, all vehicular movement will be temporarily restricted from Outer Ring Road to Marathahalli via Kadubeesanahalli service road near Le Arabia, Biryani Zone and Croma Junction. </p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>Vehicles coming from Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road towards Marathahalli are to take the Kadubeesanahalli service road, proceed via the service road near Kalamandir, take a U-turn near the Marathahalli Kanti Sweets underpass, turn left near Marathahalli bridge, and continue on the service road to reach Munnekolala, Kadubeesanahalli Junction, Panathur, and Kariyammana Agrahara. </p>