Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BTP issues traffic advisory to decongest ORR

From September 19 to 26, all vehicular movement will be temporarily restricted from Outer Ring Road to Marathahalli via Kadubeesanahalli service road.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 21:47 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru traffictraffic congestion

Follow us on :

Follow Us