BU launches Industry-Alumni Mentorship Programme for BCA students  

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Bangalore University (BU) has launched an Industry-Alumni Mentorship Programme for the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) students at its Jnanabharathi campus.
To date, 26 alumni have volunteered to mentor students over the next three years. According to the university, five of these mentors reside in the United States, and one is based in the Gulf region.
Senior professor in the Department of Computer Science and Applications Muralidhara BL explained that the mentorship will focus on aiding students in their academics.
“Through this programme, we aim to educate students on the latest technologies, industry expectations and standards. The mentors will also assist students with their projects, internships and placements,” said Muralidhara.
He added that the mentorship programme will significantly enhance the value of the BCA course, providing students with valuable industry insights.
“Bangalore University introduced the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course in 1992, and since then, our graduates have been employed by numerous IT companies worldwide.
“Their accomplishments have brought honour to the university. This year, we have introduced three specialisations at the undergraduate level, prompting us to reach out to our alumni,” Muralidhara, also an alumnus of Bangalore University’s Department of Computer Science,
noted.
The university has introduced specialisations in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Full Stack Development. Each volunteer will mentor three BCA students.
Published 05 September 2024, 00:53 IST