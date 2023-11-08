Build travelator to link Cantonment metro and railway stations: MP to BMRCL

Bengaluru: PC Mohan, Bangalore Central MP, has asked Namma Metro to fulfil its promise of building a travelator, linking the Cantonment railway and metro stations.
On Tuesday, the parliamentarian inspected the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 480 crore. He also visited the Cantonment metro station, located at Bamboo Bazaar, about 1.2 km away.
Mohan recalled that he had opposed shifting of the metro station that was to come up near the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station to Bamboo Bazaar. This station is part of the Pink Line and is scheduled to be completed in March 2025.
Mohan said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has to keep its promise of building a travelator between the two areas.
He stressed the need for seamless integration of metro and railway stations. While the metro has planned a foot overbridge, Mohan asked it to integrate a travelator into it.
"The travelator will enable passengers with luggage to reach stations comfortably and swiftly," he said.
At a meeting of the urban review committee held in Delhi, the then managing director of the BMRCL had promised that a travelator would be constructed to connect the metro and railway stations, Mohan said.
The parliamentarian also asked Yogesh Mohan, divisional railway manager, Bengaluru, to provide the necessary approvals for the landing of the foot-over bridge (FOB) within the railway premises.
He also asked for an additional FOB to link the walkway with all platforms.
A senior official in the BMRCL said that the walkway would come up on Sultanji Gunta Road, near Madeena Masjid, and go all the way to the intersection of Nethaji Road, Cockburn Road and Sultanji Gunta Road. It's expected to be about 300 metres long.
The MP said the space had been earmarked for the walkway, and preliminary work had begun.
Bus bays
He also asked the authorities to build dedicated bus bays in front of the Cantonment railway station for the BMTC's feeder services.
The BMRCL should also explore the provision of luggage check-in at the Silk Board, KR Pura and Hebbal metro stations under the Blue Line that will connect the airport.