<p>Bengaluru: A software engineer died by suicide at an under-construction building in Nallurhalli, Whitefield, on Wednesday.</p>.<p>He was reportedly upset over alleged harassment by a neighbour and a civic notice issued over the property.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Murali G (49) of Brooke Bond Layout. He is survived by his wife and two children.</p>.Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner, dies by suicide.<p>Murali’s mother Lakshmi Govindrajulu alleged in her complaint that a neighbour, Usha Nambiar, had been pressuring him to pay Rs 20 lakh and was getting notices issued through civic officers.</p>.<p>Murali was reportedly distressed after Usha allegedly set a deadline for the payment on Tuesday. She had also threatened that a court notice would be served shortly. Fearing legal consequences, he took the extreme step, Lakshmi stated in the complaint.</p>.<p>Whitefield police have recovered a death note.</p>.<p>Based on the allegations, they arrested Usha, 57, and her husband Shashi Nambiar, 64, for abetment of suicide.</p>.<p>The couple and their son Varun are also accused of frequently demanding money from people constructing new houses and layouts in the area. They would allegedly threaten to stop construction by obtaining court injunctions or pushing authorities to issue notices, a senior police officer said.</p>