<p>Bengaluru: Hebbagodi police have arrested two men for a house burglary and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.16 crore, including Rs 1.14 crore in cash.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Srinivasa Murthy, 39, of Chickpet and Arun Kumar, 40, of Chikkagollarahatti.</p>.<p>Police said the two men targeted the residence of Suneel Kumar, who runs a vegetable trading and scrap business.</p>.<p>Srinivasa, a cloth merchant, was aware that Suneel often kept large amounts of cash at home. They monitored his movements and broke into the house when he had travelled out of town.</p>.<p>After a recce of the area, the suspects entered the house and ransacked it before fleeing with the cash. They had covered their faces with helmets and avoided using mobile phones during the burglary to evade detection, police said.</p>.<p>Based on technical evidence and local inquiries, police tracked them down. Police have recovered gold jewellery, other valuables and the two-wheeler used in the crime. </p>