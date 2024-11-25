Bengaluru's Bull Temple Road bustles as Kadalekai Parishe kicks off

<p>Bengaluru: On Sunday, Bull Temple Road was alive with anticipation as crowds gathered for the annual Kadalekai Parishe, or groundnut fair, which officially begins on Monday and runs for five days.</p>.<p>The fair, blending heritage with modern attractions, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors from across Bengaluru and yonder.</p>.<p>Katte Satyanarayana, a former Basavanagudi corporator, shared his memories of the fair's evolution. “Growing up here, I have seen how much the fair has changed. In the past, everything was sourced directly from the farmers, but now, ready-made merchandise dominates the markets. Alongside traditional groundnuts, you’ll see a variety of fancy goods,” he explained.</p>.BBMP tweaks budget to make space for new roadworks.<p>This deeply rooted event, a hallmark of Basavanagudi’s cultural identity, is expected to draw over seven to eight lakh visitors this year. The Dodda Ganapati Temple, a key venue for the celebrations, creates a holiday-like atmosphere for everyone, Satyanarayana added.</p>.<p>However, he noted a decline in direct farmer participation, attributing it to logistical challenges. "Farmers face transport issues. Though we arrange stalls for them, much of the produce now comes from the market,” he said.</p>.<p>To manage the large crowds, more than 200 police personnel, along with watchtowers and CCTV surveillance, are in place. Traffic diversions and alternative routes have also been arranged to reduce disruptions for local residents.</p>.<p>In addition to groundnut stalls, visitors can look forward to cultural programmes at Bugle Rock Park and Narasimha Swamy Park on the evenings of November 25 and 26, further adding to the festive atmosphere.</p>