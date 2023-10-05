Bus shelter behind house of Bengaluru police commissioner stolen: Report

Vehicles getting stolen is quite a common occurrence in India, but this time, to the surprise of officials and commuters alike, an entire bus shelter has been reported stolen from Cunningham Road in Bengaluru, that too from behind the city police commissioner's office and within a kilometre of the state legislative assembly — the Vidhan Soudha.

The bus shelter, which Times of India has reported to have cost Rs 10 lakh, was a stainless steel structure. Report of the theft was filed only a month later.

N Ravi Reddy, an official of the company assigned with the manufacture of such bus shelters, filed a complaint with the High Grounds Police station on September 30.