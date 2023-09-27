Buses, metro, autos & cabs ply in city, but fewer than usual

BMTC buses, metro trains and other means of transportation plied as usual during the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday but reported reduced ridership.
Namma Metro, which has an average daily ridership of 6.30 lakh, ferried only 1,20,781 passengers until 5 pm as many trains reported low occupancy, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Later data wasn’t available.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) ran 20 per cent fewer buses than on a normal day, an official said.
On average, the BMTC operates 5,602 buses per day. The number fell to 4,998 as the corporation cancelled 604 bus services, or 11 per cent of the total number. Further, the BMTC had to cancel another 9 per cent of its buses from the general and night shifts, the official explained.
In all, the BMTC cancelled 20 per cent of its normal bus schedules. While Tuesday’s ridership wasn’t immediately available, the BMTC expects it took a significant hit. BMTC buses ferry nearly 40 lakh passengers every day.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also reduced its intercity bus operations from Bengaluru.
According to an official, the corporation operated only 167, or 78.77 per cent, of its 212 bus services from the Bengaluru central division. In contrast, each of the KSRTC’s 14 other divisions operated more than 90% of buses scheduled for Tuesday, the official added.
App-based auto and cab services also plied as usual, though their numbers also fell significantly.
Namma Yatri, a popular ride-hailing app run by Bengaluru’s auto drivers, completed only 24,000 rides until 10 pm as against the daily figure of 94,000, data reviewed by DH showed.
Uber, Ola and Rapido also reported low ridership figures.