Business beyond midnight is fine, but what about transport? Ask Bengalureans

Bengalureans have welcomed the state government’s decision to allow businesses to operate beyond midnight but raised concerns over public safety and accessibility issues with the metro services and buses closing by 11 pm.
DH spoke to a cross-section of Bengalureans, particularly women, who lauded the move, but felt that with greater mobility at night, they can have safer night outs. However, they suggested that extended hours of public transportation facilities will enhance the nightlife experience. They also expressed concerns over poor infrastructure such as a lack of well-lit streets. Night patrolling by police, they felt, would provide a sense of security.
Shruti Arnadi, a corporate employee from Banaswadi, said that nightlife-friendly infrastructure development is essential to have safe outings.
“It is a welcome move to let the businesses operate till 1 am. However, the safety of the employees of these establishments is in question. We need roads without potholes, street lights, availability of public transport or some safe mode of transport facility for the employees of these establishments if not for the entire general public,” she said, adding that better vigilance and increased night patrols are also crucial.
Suganya Reddy, a 23-year-old corporate employee, staying in a PG in Electronic City thinks that with greater mobility and streets being less desolated, she can move freely at least in certain areas around her stay.
Sneha Nandihal, a resident of Indiranagar, said that the decision will disturb residential areas with elderly people and children.
“It all makes sense when such initiatives are brought at central business districts.
But in places like Indiranagar and Koramangala, residential areas and commercial areas are hubbed together. How do you insulate residential areas? It is not just about revenue generation with increased business. It is also about protecting the citizen’s right to sleep,” she said.