Businessmen, doctors face major I-T raids in Bengaluru

Officials of the Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided the properties of several businessmen and doctors over suspicions of tax evasion.
The raid happened across the city.
Officials raided more than 15 places, including Sadashivanagar, BTM Layout, Vijayanagar, Hulimavu, JC Road, and Shantinagar. More than 100 I-T officials from Chennai and Delhi joined the team in Bengaluru and launched the operation simultaneously on Wednesday morning.
Among the places raided were the residences of two jewellers in Sadashivanagar. I-T sleuths also visited the stores of a popular jeweler on Palace Road. They also searched the houses of a few real-estate moguls.
Among the individuals on target was a dentist, who owns a house in Vijayanagar. A tyre businessman who owns several outlets on JC Road was also raided.
An I-T department source said that the raids were carried out on suspicions of evading tax payment.