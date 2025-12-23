<p>Bengaluru: In just one month, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) “Blue Force” has identified and disconnected about 70 illegal water and sewage connections. </p><p>Aiming to crack down on illegal connections, the BWSSB had constituted a dedicated “Blue Force” — a four-member team in each subdivision to identify illegal connections. </p><p>“According to official data, the Blue Force teams have conducted over 4,000 inspections across the city in the last month, identifying and penalising hundreds of unauthorised connections that were causing revenue loss and water pressure issues,” the BWSSB said in a statement. </p>.Tight security, logistics planned for state-level Republic Day at Manekshaw ground in Bengaluru.<p>BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said that the drive would continue till the unaccounted-for water levels come down significantly.</p>.<p>“The “Blue Force” was constituted to detect illegalities that bypass our meters and rob the city of its rightful resources. Conducting 4,000 inspections in a month shows our commitment. We are using data-driven methods to target high-suspicion areas. The drive will continue until every drop of water is accounted for,” he said. </p>.<p><strong>Legal action warned</strong></p>.<p>The water board has warned that besides disconnection, heavy penalties and legal action will be initiated against those property owners who are found using bypass connections or unapproved sanitary lines.</p>