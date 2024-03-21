BWSSB ensures treated water supply for IPL matches

Bengaluru: Putting an end to speculations that the IPL matches could be shifted out of Bengaluru owing to the water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has assured to supply 75,000 litres of treated water to the stadium during the matches.
According to a statement by the BWSSB, officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) met board chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V on Wednesday and requested treated water be supplied during all the match days.
Manohar stated that they could allow the matches to proceed, given that the stadium is neither using Cauvery water nor borewell water, thus ensuring there is no misuse of water.
“Considering that they have asked for treated water and we want to promote its use, we have approved their request,” Manohar said.
The water will be supplied from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) located in Cubbon Park.
The Chinnaswamy Stadium, with a capacity to host 32,000 spectators, is all set to host the first IPL match in the city on March 25, where Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings.
Subsequent matches are scheduled for March 29 and April 2.
