BWSSB files police complaint against tanker driver for misusing water  

Bengaluru: The BWSSB has filed a complaint with the Bagalgunte police station against a private tanker driver who misused the water he supplies.
A statement issued by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Monday read that it had taken over a private tanker and directed the driver to supply water for free to areas facing severe shortage.
"The driver was supposed to supply water to ward number 130 where a shortage was reported. Instead of carrying out the order, he sold the water for commercial purposes to an establishment in ward number 14. So, we lodged a complaint against him,” the BWSSB said in the statement.
Water board chairman Ramprasad Manohar V warned all private tanker owners against misusing water. “We have taken many private tankers under our control to address the water shortage in the city. Any misuse of water will be considered seriously,” he said.
No water from Kengeri lake
The BWSSB has also warned citizens against using water directly from Kengeri and 14 other lakes, which it has been filling with secondary treated water to improve the groundwater table.
“While the lakes are being filled with secondary treated water, which is up to the standards prescribed, it cannot be used for direct consumption or use. Hence, people are requested not to use it,” BWSSB said in a statement.
Holi celebrations in city
The water board is also keeping a close watch on Holi celebrations across the city for misuse of water, which will be taken seriously. While a couple of hotels in the city had planned pool parties and rain dances, they withdrew the announcement after a notice from the BWSSB, the officials said.
(Published 25 March 2024, 22:22 IST)