BWSSB to launch stage V of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme on Oct 16

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to inaugurate the fifth stage of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme on October 16.</p>.<p>This Rs 4,336-crore project will extend water supply to 110 villages within the BBMP limits.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will attend its launch.</p>.BWSSB to organise water adalat on October 10.<p>Funded primarily by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project’s foundation was laid in 2014. It will provide an additional 775 MLD of water to Bengaluru, benefitting approximately five million residents.</p>.<p>Shivakumar mentioned that the government is working on plans to establish water supply infrastructure in underserved areas.</p>.<p>Dignitaries from Japan, including Takeuchi Takuro, Chief Representative of JICA India Office; Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in India; and Hokugo Kyoku, Economic Minister at the Japanese Embassy in India, will attend as special guests.</p>