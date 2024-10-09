Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BWSSB to launch stage V of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme on Oct 16

This Rs 4,336-crore project will extend water supply to 110 villages within the BBMP limits.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 03:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruBWSSBCauvery water issueCauvery Water Supply Scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us