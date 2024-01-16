Bypoll for Bengaluru Teachers’ seat in Karnataka Legislative Council on Feb 16

According to the calendar of events, the bypoll will be notified on January 23 and the last date to file nominations is January 30. The nominations will be scrutinised on January 31. Candidates can withdraw from the fray before February 2. Polling will be held between 8 am to 4 pm on February 16.

As per the model code of conduct, no minister (union or state), including the chief minister, cannot inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for any educational institution situated within the Bangalore Teachers Constituency. Also, no new announcement can be made that can influence voters.

The Bangalore Teachers’ segment covers Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. There are 16,063 voters - 10,106 female, 5,952 male and five transgender persons - in the constituency.