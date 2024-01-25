Bypoll to Bangalore Teachers’ Council seat: Ranganath likely to be BJP-JD(S) candidate

Bengaluru: Advocate A P Ranganath is likely to be the candidate of the BJP-JD(S) combine for the February 16 Legislative Council by-election to the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency, which will be the first mini test for the alliance.
According to the sources, a formal announcement on Ranganath’s candidature is expected soon as the state BJP leaders are waiting for a green signal from the high command.
The decision to field JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath, a former President of Bangalore Lawyers Association, as joint candidate was taken during the recent meeting of the leaders from both the parties which was chaired by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, former deputy CM C N Ashwath Naryaan and others attended the meeting.
According to the sources from both the parties, there were no such strong candidates/aspirants in BJP, hence it had decided to go with Ranganath as joint candidate.
“We also did a massive registration, but looking at the aspirants, we felt Ranganath was strong. However, the official confirmation from the high command is awaited,” said a senior leader from BJP.
Interestingly, JD(S) had announced Ranganath as its candidate for Bangalore Teachers’ constituency a few months ago, even before the alliance with BJP. Ranganath had contested the elections earlier too and lost by 1,800 votes against former MLC Puttanna, who quit BJP and joined the Congress last year.
“This constituency is always JD(S) versus BJP. Congress never gave a fight. Last time Puttanna contested from BJP. He quit from the primary membership of the party to join the Congress. We are confident of winning the seat,” said a senior leader from JD(S).
Speaking to DH, A P Ranganath said that he is confident of getting his name cleared from BJP high command in a day or two. Meanwhile, as told by sources, the idea behind leaving the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency to JD(S) is for the BJP to demand more seats when six MLC positions go vacant in June.