Bypolls: Liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru from Feb 14-17

The sale of liquor has been banned between 5 pm on February 14 and 6 am on February 17 in a few parts of the city (except those areas falling under the Police Commissionerate jurisdiction). This is due to the Legislative Council byelection to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency, scheduled to be held on February 16.
According to an order by KA Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, the decision was taken based on the powers vested with him under Section 135(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and taking into consideration Rule 10(b) of the Karnataka Excise Rules, 1967.