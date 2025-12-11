Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cab driver assaults BMTC driver over minor mishap

Enraged, the cab driver, identified as Narasimhaiah, allegedly chased the bus for nearly a kilometre before blocking its path and confronting the BMTC driver and conductor.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 00:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 00:35 IST
Bengaluru newsfightcab driverbmtc bus

Follow us on :

Follow Us