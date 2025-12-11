Cab driver assaults BMTC driver over minor mishap

<p>Bengaluru: A cab driver abused and assaulted a BMTC bus driver near Hegde Nagar on Tuesday. But no case was filed as the driver declined to complain.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the bus was operating on the Shivajinagar–Yelahanka route around 12.30 pm and the driver reportedly crashed against the cab while trying to overtake.</p>.<p>Enraged, the cab driver, identified as Narasimhaiah, allegedly chased the bus for nearly a kilometre before blocking its path and confronting the BMTC driver and conductor.</p>.Bengaluru: Two elderly pedestrians killed in separate BMTC bus accidents.<p>In a video recorded by passengers, the cab driver is seen hurling abuses at driver Nagesh and conductor Kenchappa. He also attacked Nagesh. The conductor repeatedly asked him to calm down and leave, but the assault continued, causing panic among passengers.</p>.<p>Sensing the situation could worsen, the bus driver diverted the vehicle to the Sampigehalli police station. “We have counselled both parties. Since the BMTC driver chose not to pursue the case, we could not register an FIR,” the officer said.</p>