Bengaluru: Cab rams bike in road rage on K R Puram flyover

<p>Bengaluru: In yet another case of road rage, a cab driver allegedly rammed his car into a two-wheeler on the KR Puram flyover in eastern Bengaluru, injuring both the rider and the pillion rider.</p>.<p>The incident, which occurred at 1.15 pm on October 31, was captured on the dashboard camera of a car moving behind the cab.</p>.<p>The video shows the cabbie and the two-wheeler rider engaged in a heated argument. Moments later, the cabbie swerves right and hits the motorcycle, throwing both riders off balance. While the pillion rider was dislodged, the rider managed to steady the motorcycle after an initial struggle.</p>.<p>K Parashuram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), wrote on X that both riders had been contacted, but they refused to file a complaint. However, a petition has been filed against the cab driver at the Mahadevapura police station, he added.</p>