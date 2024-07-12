Cabbie hacked to death by friend in Bengaluru airport parking lot

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old cab driver was allegedly murdered by his friend in the parking lot of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) near Devanahalli on Tuesday night, police said.
Airport police identified the victim as Lokesh, a cab driver residing in South Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. His 31-year-old friend Mutturaj, a resident of Sarakki, stabbed him during a heated argument over a financial dispute.
The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in Parking Lot 7 at KIA.
Lokesh and Mutturaj were inside the victim’s cab when an argument broke out regarding the repayment of a Rs 6-lakh loan that Lokesh had taken about a year ago.
During the argument, Mutturaj became enraged and, in a fit of anger, pulled out a knife and stabbed Lokesh in the chest, according to the police.
Lokesh’s screams of pain drew the attention of people nearby. While Mutturaj stood stunned by his actions, those who gathered around took Lokesh to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries four hours after being admitted.
Sajeeth V J, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), told DH that Mutturaj did not attempt to flee and was arrested as soon as Lokesh died.
The airport police have opened a murder case and launched an investigation.
An officer overseeing the case told DH that the fight broke out after the two had a couple of rounds of drinks. Mutturaj said that Lokesh had kept a small knife in his car for utility purposes, and he stabbed him with it.
Police are determining whether the fight was solely over financial issues or if there was another motive.
Published 11 July 2024, 22:55 IST