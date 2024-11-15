Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cabbie stabs senior citizen over parking tiff in Bengaluru

The police identified the suspect as Raghavendra. A court has remanded him to judicial custody.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us