Cabbie stabs senior citizen over parking tiff in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A cab driver was arrested in western Bengaluru for allegedly stabbing a senior citizen following a dispute over car parking in Annapoorneshwari Nagar on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The victim is currently out of danger. </p><p>The police identified the suspect as Raghavendra. A court has remanded him to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Around 2 pm on Wednesday, Raghavendra asked the daughter-in-law of the victim, Dalapathi, to park their car elsewhere. Dalapathi came out of the house and asked Raghavendra why they should park in a different place. </p>.<p>An argument ensued, which eventually turned violent. Raghavendra pulled out a knife from his car and stabbed Dalapathi in the hand before fleeing the spot. </p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Dalapathi's family, the police tracked down Raghavendra and arrested him for attempted murder. </p>