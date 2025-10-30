<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday approved a package worth Rs 2,141.57 crore for infrastructure and other development works in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area. </p><p>This includes Rs 900 crore for ward development and Rs 1,241.57 crore for asphalting arterial and sub-arterial roads across the five municipal corporations. </p><p>The development of wards is as per the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP). </p>.<p>Initially, the Urban Development Department (UDD) is said to have sought Rs 1,055 crore but Rs 900 crore was finally approved.</p><p>According to a document which <em>DH</em> has accessed, the Rs 900 crore has been divided between the five municipal corporations as follows: Bengaluru Central City Corporation — Rs 200 crore, Bengaluru East City Corporation — Rs 50 crore, Bengaluru West City Corporation — Rs 267.25 crore, Bengaluru North City Corporation — 238 crore and Bengaluru South City Corporation – Rs 144.75 crore.</p>.GBA working on dashboard to track infra projects.<p><strong>Road development</strong></p><p>The initiative to asphalt arterial and sub-arterial roads across the five municipal corporations at a cost of Rs 1,241.57 crore is under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment. </p><p>“Citizens are relentlessly criticising the spoilt arterial and sub-arterial roads in the GBA limits. Emergency development will help ease traffic congestion. This will help in achieving the idea of Brand Bengaluru, result in greater investments, help in creating new jobs and consolidating existing ones,” a note by the UDD said.</p><p>According to documents accessed by <em>DH</em>, Rs 1,241.57 crore have been divided between the five corporations as follows — Bengaluru Central City Corporation — Rs 208.65 crore, Bengaluru East City Corporation — Rs 192.18 crore, Bengaluru West City Corporation — Rs 334.62 crore, Bengaluru North City Corporation — Rs 211.12 crore and Bengaluru South City Corporation — Rs 295 crore.</p>.<p><strong>Developing 4 ports</strong></p><p>The Cabinet also gave administrative approval to develop four ports — Karwar, Old Mangaluru (Bengre side), Old Mangaluru (City side) and Malpe — through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement under the Renovate Operate Maintain and Transfer (ROMT) at a cost of Rs 40.12 crore.</p><p>As per a note, the break up of the planned expenditure is as follows: Karawar port — Rs 20.70 crore, Old Mangaluru (City side) – Rs 6.12 crore, Old Mangaluru (Bengre side) — Rs 8.87 crore and Malpe port — Rs 4.43 crore.</p><p>The Cabinet decided to spend Rs 80 crore under the Karnataka Start-up Policy (2022-27). As many as eight technology Business Incubators (TIBs) will be established with Rs 10 crore for each of the TIBs.</p>