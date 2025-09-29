Caretaker arrested for stealing Rs 2.5-lakh gold chain from elderly man in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The RT Nagar police have arrested a caretaker for allegedly stealing a 26-gram gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh from an elderly man under her care.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after an employee from a healthcare centre in Kalyan Nagar filed a complaint with the RT Nagar police station on September 17.</p>.<p>The centre, which deploys caretakers across the city, reported that the woman had worked with the elderly man for about a month before leaving the job.</p>.Bengaluru | BWSSB revenue can rise by Rs 330 cr with fewer leaks: Study .<p>The complaint stated that the woman returned briefly on the morning of September 17, claiming to inform him about her sister's death in her village. While giving the elderly man a bath, she allegedly removed the gold chain from around his neck and left.</p>.<p>The RT Nagar police registered a theft case and began investigation. Acting on information from informants, they arrested the suspect on September 18 near the CBI bus stop on Ballari Road.</p>.<p>The police seized the gold chain from her possession. She was produced before the jurisdictional court on September 19 and remanded in judicial custody.</p>