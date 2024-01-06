JOIN US
CCB arrests absconding rowdy

Last Updated 05 January 2024, 22:59 IST

Bengaluru: Officials from the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested an absconding rowdy-sheeter, officials said on Friday. 

Officials said that sleuths from the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing (CCB) detained 48-year-old Afzhar, who was involved in six cases registered in the Yelahanka, RT Nagar and DJ Halli police station limits recently. Among other crimes, Afzhar was involved in attempt to murder and robbery cases.

CCB officials said Afzhar had outstanding warrants in four cases and a proclamation order in two cases.

Inactive for 12 years

Well-placed police sources said that Afzhar was inactive for the last 12 years and was living in a village in Mandya.

“He was arrested as he had outstanding warrants and was not appearing for court hearings,” an official said.

(Published 05 January 2024, 22:59 IST)
