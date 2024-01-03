CCB busts gang planning to use weapons to rob pedestrians; 6 arrested 

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested six people who allegedly conspired to instill terror by wielding lethal weapons and robbing unsuspecting victims of their valuables.
Police said the arrest of Nitin, Yathindra, Chandan, Lokesh, Prakash, and Muniyappa took place on December 30 when CCB sleuths intercepted them at Veerannapalya in the Govindapura police station limits.
CCB officials revealed that the suspects were found in possession of lethal weapons, indicating their intention to use them to rob pedestrians in the vicinity.
Following their arrest, police confiscated the weapons and impounded three motorcycles from the suspects.
A case has been registered at the Govindapura police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway, said an official.