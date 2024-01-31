CCB seizes e-cigarettes worth Rs 3 cr; arrests 1 in Bengaluru

The CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing raided a house in Suddaguntepalya of southeastern Bengaluru and arrested a 40-year-old man and seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore.
The suspect, Mohammad Shuhaib from Kerala, illegally stored the banned e-cigarettes at his apartment in Gurappanapalya under the SG Palya police station limits. Based on confirmed leads, the CCB raided his house on Monday morning and seized the e-cigarettes.
Initial police probe revealed collusion of more people with Shuhaib, who are still at large. Preliminary findings suggest that the gang used to import e-cigarettes from Dubai via a courier service and sell it for higher prices, making profits illegally.
The apartment which the CCB raided is located in an area where a large number of students reside. It is suspected that the e-cigarettes were sold to the students.
A case has been booked in the SG Palya police station.
Drive against drugs
Elsewhere, the CCB have extended their drive against drugs and arrested seven drug peddlers, including four foreign nationals.
The sleuths arrested the suspects from the Jnanabharathi, Banaswadi, Hulimavu, and Pulakeshinagar police station limits and seized contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore.
The seizure included 92.1 grams of 219 ecstasy pills, 505 grams of MDMA crystals, 130 grams of charas and 100 grams of cocaine.