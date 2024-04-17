CCB seizes ganja, e-cigs, hookah accessories worth Rs 32 lakh

Bengaluru: In two separate cases, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police seized drugs, e-cigarettes, foreign cigarettes, and hookah flavours and pots worth an estimated Rs 32.35 lakh.
The police made an announcement in this regard during a press briefing on Tuesday.
On April 13, CCB officials arrested Rizwan Razak, 26, after they received a tip-off that he was peddling ganja. Police said Razak worked as a swimming coach at a sports club in Begur.
Following his arrest, the investigators found that Razak, who has been residing in Bengaluru for eight years, procured the contraband from local dealers and peddled them to his customers.
The police recovered 5.5 kg of ganja worth an estimated Rs 10 lakh from Razak. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The same day, CCB sleuths raided a rented house in Bagalagunte and recovered 291 e-cigarettes, 240 packs of foreign-made cigarettes, 360 types of hookah flavours and 100 hookah pots, worth Rs 22.35 lakh. A case was registered at the Bagalagunte police station.
