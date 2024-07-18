Central Crime Branch nabs movie director wanted for 2004 murder 

Bengaluru: A small-time movie director, accused in a murder case, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police, officials said on Wednesday.
Gajendra alias Gaja, 46, had been at large for 20 years.
Police said CCB officials tracked down Gajendra, arrested him and remanded him to judicial custody.
Gajendra is one of the accused in the 2004 murder of Kotharavi, a notorious rowdy. The case was initially registered by the Wilson Garden police.
After his initial arrest in the case, Gajendra spent a year in jail before being released on bail. He then skipped multiple summons, leading the court to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant.
Police said that Gajendra fled to a neighbouring state, changed his identity, and continued working in the movie industry.
Published 17 July 2024, 22:03 IST