Centre lauds BWSSB's efforts in handling water crisis

Bengaluru: The measures taken by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to handle the water crisis in the city, especially efforts in utilising treated water, has garnered appreciation from the central government.
Officials from the Housing and Urban Affairs Department held a review meeting with BWSSB officials on Tuesday and said they saw Bengaluru as a model to other cities, a statement by the BWSSB said.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said that of 1,381 MLD treated water, Bengaluru is utilising close to 850 MLD and plans have been chalked out to utilise another 271 MLD.
"Treated water is a good alternative to fresh water for non-potable purposes and is of great use to ease the crisis. We are also using treated water to fill lakes in the city. This way, we are also able to recharge the groundwater,” Manohar said.
(Published 02 April 2024, 21:42 IST)