Chain accident damages eight cars en route from B'luru airport to city

Bengaluru: A chain of accidents on Monday afternoon on the Ballari Road, about eight kilometres from the Bengaluru International Airport, damaged eight cars, at least four of which were taxis. The vehicles were on their way from the airport towards the city.

Chikkajala traffic police said that the accident occurred near Meenakunte Hosur at 12.40 pm when the driver of a Maruti Omni vehicle applied the brakes to slow down and change lanes to the left but one after another, cars crashed into each other.