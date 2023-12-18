Chain accident damages eight cars en route from B'luru airport to city

Bengaluru: A chain of accidents on Monday afternoon on the Ballari Road, about eight kilometres from the Bengaluru International Airport, damaged eight cars, at least four of which were taxis. The vehicles were on their way from the airport towards the city.
Chikkajala traffic police said that the accident occurred near Meenakunte Hosur at 12.40 pm when the driver of a Maruti Omni vehicle applied the brakes to slow down and change lanes to the left but one after another, cars crashed into each other.
Police say that there were a few passengers in these vehicles besides the drivers, but nobody suffered any injury. They seized all the vehicles, and by 7:15 pm, police issued an acknowledgement of a complaint that was registered for a minor accident.
Police sources said that none of the drivers wanted to file a case against the Omni driver and wanted an acknowledgement to claim the insurance.